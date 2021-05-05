M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Acquires 2,398 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,597 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up approximately 1.7% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,330 shares of company stock valued at $9,163,143 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $291.24. The stock had a trading volume of 21,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,342. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $174.94 and a 52-week high of $293.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $281.23 and a 200 day moving average of $257.03. The firm has a market cap of $185.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

