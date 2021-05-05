Dowling & Yahnke LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,726 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $5,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

TMO traded up $5.92 on Wednesday, hitting $471.20. 18,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,795,126. The business’s fifty day moving average is $468.42 and its 200 day moving average is $476.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $324.35 and a fifty-two week high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 8.42%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

