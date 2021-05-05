First Personal Financial Services Sells 279 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 318.2% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 79,401 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 190.4% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 49,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 32,163 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 105,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.86. The stock had a trading volume of 44,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,890. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $101.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $76.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

