Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.94, with a volume of 44212 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile (NYSE:EVN)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

