WT Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WT Wealth Management reduced its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Family Capital Trust Co boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.39. 1,817,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,886,668. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $317.41. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $215.99 and a fifty-two week high of $342.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

