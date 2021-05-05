AMO Coin Price Tops $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. One AMO Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. AMO Coin has a total market cap of $79.33 million and $4.47 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AMO Coin has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00084262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00018952 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00068204 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $471.08 or 0.00828060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00101454 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,313.60 or 0.09340149 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00044771 BTC.

AMO Coin Coin Profile

AMO Coin is a coin. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 18,988,346,610 coins. AMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@amoblockchain . AMO Coin’s official website is www.amo.foundation . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

