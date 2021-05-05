Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Royal Mail in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Royal Mail alerts:

OTCMKTS ROYMY traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $13.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.71. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.89.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Mail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Mail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.