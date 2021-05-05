Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to Post $1.95 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will post $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the highest is $2.04. Saia reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $8.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAIA shares. Stephens upgraded Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen raised their price target on Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 price target (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.11. 120,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Saia has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $247.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.77. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $3,382,699.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after acquiring an additional 71,773 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,125,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Saia by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

