Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to Post $1.95 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) will post $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the highest is $2.04. Saia reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 82.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full-year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $7.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.18 to $8.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Saia.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.11. 120,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Saia has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $247.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.77. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.98, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.
In related news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 16,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $3,382,699.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $336,357.49. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock valued at $11,260,028. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after acquiring an additional 71,773 shares during the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,125,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Saia by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.
