Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Sells 5,371 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 40,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,437,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 118,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,398,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $174.14. The company had a trading volume of 23,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,952. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $168.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.43. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $86.95 and a 52-week high of $175.55.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.