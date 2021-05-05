Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peabody Energy Corporation is a coal company. It provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies. The company serves metallurgical and thermal coal customers primarily in Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, Illinois, Indiana and Australia. Peabody Energy Corporation is based in St Louis, United States. “

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Peabody Energy from $1.45 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of BTU stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.74. The stock had a trading volume of 4,320,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886,255. Peabody Energy has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The company has a market cap of $466.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The coal producer reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.69. Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 62.27%. The business had revenue of $651.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,720 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, China, India, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S. Thermal Mining segments.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peabody Energy (BTU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.