NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,185 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 1.3% of Minot Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. First American Bank raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 53,350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,547,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 33,174 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $133.22. The stock had a trading volume of 227,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,455,826. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.91. The company has a market capitalization of $210.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Williams Financial Group began coverage on NIKE in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

