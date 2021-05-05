Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 21.250-21.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HUM traded down $2.91 on Wednesday, hitting $460.09. 676,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,524. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Humana has a 12 month low of $365.06 and a 12 month high of $474.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.67%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HUM. Argus increased their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $469.45.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $17,931,428. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

