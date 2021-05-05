Humana (NYSE:HUM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 21.250-21.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $21.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
HUM traded down $2.91 on Wednesday, hitting $460.09. 676,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,524. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Humana has a 12 month low of $365.06 and a 12 month high of $474.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.
Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Humana will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on HUM. Argus increased their price objective on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $447.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $469.45.
In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total value of $2,288,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,855.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $17,931,428. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Humana
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
