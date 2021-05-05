Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 9,162 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 27.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,162 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,476 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,614,906,000 after buying an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $151,635,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,503,000 after buying an additional 1,236,166 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,238,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.97. The company had a trading volume of 102,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,095,357. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.05 and a 200 day moving average of $97.46. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

