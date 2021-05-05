Zacks Investment Research Lowers Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) to Sell

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is an energy technology company that designs, develops and manufactures aerogel insulation used primarily in large-scale energy infrastructure facilities. The Company offers insulation for high temperature steam pipes, vessels, and equipment. Aspen serves petrochemical, refinery, industrial, and power generation sectors. It manufactures Cryogel (R), Pyrogel (R) and Spaceloft (R) products. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. is headquartered in Northborough, Massachusetts. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut Aspen Aerogels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,059. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.85. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $553.29 million, a P/E ratio of -30.98 and a beta of 1.75.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. On average, analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $328,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 34,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,800,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 347,880 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 710,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after purchasing an additional 113,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth $2,530,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

