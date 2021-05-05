Thore Cash (TCH) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Thore Cash has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thore Cash has a market capitalization of $55,248.27 and approximately $120,286.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $345.35 or 0.00606897 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006986 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002454 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

