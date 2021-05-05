Fusion Family Wealth LLC Buys 922 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of EFA stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.96. 1,231,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,955,850. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.58. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $79.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.