Mixin (XIN) Price Reaches $740.24 on Major Exchanges

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $406.67 million and $82,069.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mixin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $740.24 or 0.01305523 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Mixin has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,377 coins. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Buying and Selling Mixin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

