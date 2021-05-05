MASQ Trading Up 38.1% Over Last Week (MASQ)

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. In the last seven days, MASQ has traded 38.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. MASQ has a market cap of $6.21 million and approximately $311,649.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000641 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00068582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.14 or 0.00263839 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $654.92 or 0.01150923 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00031785 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $412.57 or 0.00725020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,000.52 or 1.00169590 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MASQ Profile

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,004,247 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

Buying and Selling MASQ

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

