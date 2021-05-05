SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) versus Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Critical Comparison

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SMART Global and Silicon Motion Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMART Global 0 0 5 0 3.00 Silicon Motion Technology 0 2 6 0 2.75

SMART Global currently has a consensus price target of $60.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.88%. Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus price target of $69.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.28%. Given SMART Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SMART Global is more favorable than Silicon Motion Technology.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SMART Global and Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMART Global $1.12 billion 1.04 -$1.14 million $1.81 26.14 Silicon Motion Technology $457.25 million 5.17 $64.40 million $1.82 36.97

Silicon Motion Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SMART Global. SMART Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Motion Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.7% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of SMART Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SMART Global and Silicon Motion Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMART Global 0.06% 16.65% 5.94% Silicon Motion Technology 18.92% 18.13% 14.40%

Risk & Volatility

SMART Global has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology beats SMART Global on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMART Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations. The company also provides supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging. In addition, it offers specialty compute and storage system solutions to customers various verticals, including financial services, energy, government, social media, and education end markets; and offers hardware and software products, including solutions based on the Open Compute Project. Further it provides servers, software, integrated turn-key clusters, enterprise-grade storage, and bare metal HPC in hardware or cloud-based solutions through Penguin Computing On-Demand; Open Compute Tundra Extreme Scale products; turn-key storage solutions based upon its Frostbyte storage platform; and rackmount servers and GPU accelerated computing platforms. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, government and other end customers through direct sales force, e-commerce, customer service representatives, on-site field application engineers, independent sales representatives, distributors, integrators, and resellers. The company was formerly known as Saleen Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SMART Global Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones. The company also provides enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; and small form-factor specialized SSDs used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications. It sells its controllers under the SMI brand; data center SSDs under the Shannon brand; and single-chip industrial-grade SSDs under the Ferri SSD and Ferri-eMMC brands. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to flash makers, module makers, hyperscalers, and OEMs. It operates in Taiwan, the United States, Korea, China, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

