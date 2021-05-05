NEXT Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. In the last week, NEXT has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One NEXT coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000411 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $46,459.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $345.35 or 0.00606897 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00006986 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000184 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002454 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

