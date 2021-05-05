Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) CEO Steven R. Boal Sells 5,000 Shares

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) CEO Steven R. Boal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.63, for a total value of $83,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,657,837 shares in the company, valued at $60,829,829.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of QUOT traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $16.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,509. Quotient Technology Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -30.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $142.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.91 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Quotient Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUOT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the first quarter worth $95,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Quotient Technology by 13.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc operates as a digital media and promotions technology company that offers power integrated digital media and promotions programs for brands and retailers. The company offers Quotient Promotions Platform offers digital paperless and print promotions, including Coupons.com website and mobile applications; brand and retailer websites and mobile applications; and third-party publishing websites and mobile applications.

