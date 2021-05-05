Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee Sells 897 Shares

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee sold 897 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total value of $28,730.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,125 shares in the company, valued at $8,267,743.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kevin Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Kevin Lee sold 22,495 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $699,144.60.

On Friday, April 30th, Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $1,818,240.34.

On Monday, April 26th, Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total transaction of $582,152.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCYC traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.16. The company had a trading volume of 73,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,516. The stock has a market cap of $719.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.00. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $33.20.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

