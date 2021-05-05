Bitgear Market Capitalization Hits $3.10 Million (GEAR)

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. Over the last seven days, Bitgear has traded 47.5% higher against the dollar. Bitgear has a total market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $16,891.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitgear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.03 or 0.00068582 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.14 or 0.00263839 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $654.92 or 0.01150923 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00031785 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $412.57 or 0.00725020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,000.52 or 1.00169590 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitgear Profile

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,493,647 coins. Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io . The official message board for Bitgear is medium.com/bitgear

Buying and Selling Bitgear

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitgear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

