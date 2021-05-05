Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) SVP Sells $237,900.00 in Stock

Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) SVP Gerald P. Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total transaction of $237,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,254.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Unisys stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $24.32. 213,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,300. Unisys Co. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $27.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.28. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 41.67%. The company had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Unisys’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UIS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Unisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,328,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Unisys in the first quarter worth approximately $420,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Unisys by 21.0% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,459 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Unisys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Unisys by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unisys Corporation operates as an information technology services company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Services and Technology. The Services segment offers cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services. Its solutions include Unisys InteliServe, a service solution that transforms traditional service desk into an intelligent, user-centric experience aligned with the needs of the modern digital workplace; Unisys CloudForte, a comprehensive managed service offering to help accelerate the secure move of data and applications to the cloud; and Unisys Security Solutions, a portfolio that includes managed security services, security consulting services, the Unisys Incident Response Ecosystem subscription service, and the TrustCheck cyber risk management solution.

