At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.00

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $35.90, with a volume of 58282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.67.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HOME shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.39. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other At Home Group news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $84,274.00. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $28,015.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at $388,727.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,702 shares of company stock worth $2,424,023. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOME. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in At Home Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in At Home Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in At Home Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About At Home Group (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

