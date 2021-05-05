At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.00

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $35.90, with a volume of 58282 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.67.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HOME shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20.
In other At Home Group news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 2,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $84,274.00. Also, COO Peter Sg Corsa sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $28,015.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,903 shares in the company, valued at $388,727.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,702 shares of company stock worth $2,424,023. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOME. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in At Home Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in At Home Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in At Home Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in At Home Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About At Home Group (NYSE:HOME)
At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cors, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decors, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.
