Zacks: Brokerages Expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to Post -$0.05 EPS

Equities analysts expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). FuelCell Energy posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, June 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS.

FCEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.92.

In other news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. Insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,020 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FCEL traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.37. 849,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,487,648. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.18 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.68 and a beta of 5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

