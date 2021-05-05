Avista (NYSE:AVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Avista (NYSE:AVA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS.

Shares of AVA traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.56. 428,599 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,499. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. Avista has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $49.14.

Get Avista alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.423 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Avista’s payout ratio is 97.13%.

AVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Avista has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $82,671.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares in the company, valued at $98,675.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 9,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $378,658.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 176,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,116,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,988 shares of company stock worth $1,526,389 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.