Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.81), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

EXC traded down $1.43 on Wednesday, reaching $43.35. 641,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,154,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.55.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

