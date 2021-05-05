The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.27 million. The New York Times had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Shares of NYT traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.17. 4,233,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,837. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.62. The New York Times has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $58.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from The New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NYT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The New York Times from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The New York Times from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

In other The New York Times news, Chairman Arthur G. Sulzberger sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $104,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,273,616.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.93, for a total transaction of $65,174.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,214.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

