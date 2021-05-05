Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.35 billion-$8.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.40 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Sirius XM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of SIRI stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $6.03. 1,178,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,391,727. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 137.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

In other news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

