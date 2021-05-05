Connectus Wealth LLC Invests $18.88 Million in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 37,860 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,884,000. Fair Isaac accounts for approximately 2.3% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,298,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 354.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total value of $7,120,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $30,819,471.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total value of $6,241,896.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,928 shares of company stock worth $20,646,547. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $537.71.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded down $8.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $499.12. 1,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,672. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $337.04 and a one year high of $547.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $507.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $482.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

