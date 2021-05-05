M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Has $5.44 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 2.0% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.15. 156,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,734,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $49.38 and a one year high of $142.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.00%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.