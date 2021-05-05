Royal Fund Management LLC Trims Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Royal Fund Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 169.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.08.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,641. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $93.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $54.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.90.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

