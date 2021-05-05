Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Dowling & Yahnke LLC

Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,195 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $881,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,179,575,000 after purchasing an additional 557,239 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after purchasing an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Intuit by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,603,000 after purchasing an additional 419,560 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,049,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $778,375,000 after purchasing an additional 267,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $396.91. The company had a trading volume of 18,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.54 and a 12 month high of $423.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $400.43 and its 200 day moving average is $377.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total transaction of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Intuit from $458.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $431.65.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

