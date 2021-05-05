Dowling & Yahnke LLC Sells 1,563 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $12,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBB stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $150.34. 148,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,321. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $125.18 and a fifty-two week high of $174.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.59 and its 200-day moving average is $154.65.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

