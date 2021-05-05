UniLend (UFT) Price Reaches $1.70

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 5th. In the last week, UniLend has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar. One UniLend coin can now be purchased for $1.70 or 0.00002996 BTC on major exchanges. UniLend has a total market cap of $26.10 million and approximately $5.77 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UniLend alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00084417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00019007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00068249 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $474.96 or 0.00836145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00101394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,300.56 or 0.09331301 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00044661 BTC.

UniLend Coin Profile

UFT is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,334,300 coins. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.