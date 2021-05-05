Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Director Sells C$1,241,362.21 in Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.33, for a total transaction of C$1,241,362.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,590,251.67.

Dean Connor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.77, for a total transaction of C$1,193,455.55.

On Monday, March 1st, Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of Sun Life Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.71, for a total transaction of C$1,154,902.65.

Shares of TSE:SLF traded up C$0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$67.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,472,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,783. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$64.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$60.42. The stock has a market cap of C$39.29 billion and a PE ratio of 16.39. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of C$44.06 and a 1-year high of C$67.26.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$11.65 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.4899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLF. Evercore ISI restated a “na” rating and issued a C$73.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$68.50 to C$69.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CSFB boosted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$70.00.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

