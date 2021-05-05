yOUcash (YOUC) One Day Volume Hits $6,090.00

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One yOUcash coin can now be purchased for $0.0388 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $70.54 million and approximately $6,090.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, yOUcash has traded down 37% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.95 or 0.00084417 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00019007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00068249 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $474.96 or 0.00836145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.60 or 0.00101394 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,300.56 or 0.09331301 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00044661 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash (CRYPTO:YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,913,245 coins. yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yOUcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

