Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Insider Jai Shah Sells 30,562 Shares

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:MAS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.52. 722,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,897. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.68. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $38.98 and a twelve month high of $65.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $748,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Masco by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Masco by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 52,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist upped their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.91.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

