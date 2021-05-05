Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARMK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other Aramark news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Aramark by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 244,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,404,000 after buying an additional 125,003 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Aramark by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,467,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Aramark by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 129,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 81,285 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Aramark by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Aramark by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 312,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Aramark stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.93. The stock had a trading volume of 996,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,981,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.15 and its 200 day moving average is $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Aramark has a twelve month low of $20.31 and a twelve month high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Aramark’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

