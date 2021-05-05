Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) COO Eric S. Musser Sells 35,381 Shares

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) COO Eric S. Musser sold 35,381 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,592,145.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 117,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,435. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

GLW stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,827,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,473. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.82 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a PE ratio of 227.85, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLW. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,867,949,000 after purchasing an additional 352,371 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $431,293,000 after buying an additional 78,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,239,000 after buying an additional 650,774 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $280,667,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Corning by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $158,987,000 after purchasing an additional 464,616 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

