EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.14.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVTC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.15. The company had a trading volume of 282,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,016. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.99. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.14. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $42.35.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. On average, equities research analysts predict that EVERTEC will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

In related news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $2,736,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,892,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,791.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,934 shares of company stock worth $6,166,341 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in EVERTEC by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,655,000 after acquiring an additional 154,633 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 202,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 17,340 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in EVERTEC by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 503,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the 1st quarter worth about $550,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.