Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 47.27 ($0.62).

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLOY. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 39 ($0.51) to GBX 50 ($0.65) in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 48 ($0.63) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.55) to GBX 51 ($0.67) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

LON LLOY traded up GBX 1.21 ($0.02) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 46.25 ($0.60). 116,410,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,818,078. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 37.30. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 47.46 ($0.62). The firm has a market cap of £32.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.57 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th.

In related news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 329,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, with a total value of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17). Also, insider Robin Budenberg bought 499,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £224,815.50 ($293,722.89). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 830,310 shares of company stock valued at $36,370,543.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

