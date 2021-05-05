Brokerages Set Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Target Price at $179.89

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.89.

ABG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, CAO William Frederick Stax sold 727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $119,387.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,109.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juanita T. James sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $123,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,962 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of ABG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.59. 76,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,866. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.66. Asbury Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $222.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

