The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $360.00

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.23.
Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.60. 143,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,502,033. The stock has a market cap of $356.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a 1 year low of $223.61 and a 1 year high of $333.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in The Home Depot by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.
About The Home Depot
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.