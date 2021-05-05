The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Raised to $360.00

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.23.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $331.60. 143,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,502,033. The stock has a market cap of $356.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot has a 1 year low of $223.61 and a 1 year high of $333.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Home Depot by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in The Home Depot by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,375,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.