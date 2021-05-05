iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Kabouter Management LLC

Kabouter Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 206.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182,327 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 17.1% of Kabouter Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kabouter Management LLC owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $19,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,267,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,808,000 after buying an additional 95,966 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,309,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,087,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,180,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,010,000 after acquiring an additional 123,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,438,000 after buying an additional 88,950 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.89. 29,991 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,141. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.93. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.30 and a fifty-two week high of $75.79.

