Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Has $954,000 Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 171.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,462 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,513 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 77,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.63. 48,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,604. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $72.53 and a 1-year high of $105.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.10.

