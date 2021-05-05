Minot Wealth Management LLC Purchases 752 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,417 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 26,968 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 11,347 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its position in Union Pacific by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 3,316 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Union Pacific by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,463 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several research firms have commented on UNP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.05.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.92. 51,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,546. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $147.05 and a 12 month high of $228.32. The company has a market cap of $150.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.