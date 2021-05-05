Legacy Bridge LLC Purchases 615 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $223.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,666,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,891,316. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.67 and its 200-day moving average is $208.91.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

