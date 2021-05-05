Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised Geberit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

GBERY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.05. 2,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,084. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.28. Geberit has a 12 month low of $41.95 and a 12 month high of $68.80.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

